Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.53 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 101,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter.

RYE stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24.

