Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.14. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

