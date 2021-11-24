Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.95 Million Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.72% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

PSK opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

