Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of Skyline Champion worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after buying an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,914,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY stock opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

