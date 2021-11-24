Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Bally’s worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BALY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Bally’s stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.