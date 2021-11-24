Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Central Garden & Pet worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CENTA. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

