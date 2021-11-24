Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Huazhu Group worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

