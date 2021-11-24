Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.