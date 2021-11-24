Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of Independent Bank worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

