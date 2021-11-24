Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,643 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.24% of Neenah worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Neenah by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neenah by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neenah by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neenah by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Neenah by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neenah stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.02 million, a PE ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.54. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is -387.76%.

In other Neenah news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

