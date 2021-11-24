Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,424,682 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,424,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of Nielsen worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Amundi bought a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 3,839.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,463 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after purchasing an additional 886,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 38.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,883,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

