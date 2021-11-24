Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,067 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.96% of Huron Consulting Group worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 47.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

