Bank of America Corp DE Sells 26,533 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Callon Petroleum worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $2,077,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 60,488 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $3,171,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.