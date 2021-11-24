Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,673 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIA. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $102.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.