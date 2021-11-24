Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,526 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of ESCO Technologies worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after purchasing an additional 199,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

