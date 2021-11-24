Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.92% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.58. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $217.34 and a twelve month high of $264.71.

