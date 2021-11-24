Bank of America Lowers Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to Underperform

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

