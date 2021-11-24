Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.59

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.52. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 1,007 shares.

BKEAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.68%.

About Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

