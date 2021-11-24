Bank of Montreal to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.44 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $10.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Shares of BMO opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.36. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $112.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,912,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.