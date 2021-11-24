Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 728,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,371,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.