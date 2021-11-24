Bao Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.85 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 99.7% higher against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $23.78 million and $1.85 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00066803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00088092 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.61 or 0.07413932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,188.59 or 0.99795421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.