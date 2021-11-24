Barclays Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $140.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $585,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

