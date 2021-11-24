Barclays Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $140.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.16. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

