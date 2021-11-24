Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. stock remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

