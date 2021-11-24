Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. stock remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.
About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.
