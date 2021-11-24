Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.76) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172.73 ($28.39).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,640.80 ($21.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,657.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,484.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,212 ($15.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

