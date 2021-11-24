Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Shares Up 7.7%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

