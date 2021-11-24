Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTDPY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

