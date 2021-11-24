Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.29

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 160675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BASFY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Basf from €72.00 ($81.82) to €77.00 ($87.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective (down from €74.00 ($84.09)) on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Get Basf alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.