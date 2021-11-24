Bay Rivers Group Buys 77 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,573.06 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $963.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,470.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,434.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $196.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

