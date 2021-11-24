Bay Rivers Group Buys 77 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
Shopify stock opened at $1,573.06 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $963.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,470.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,434.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $196.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.
Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.