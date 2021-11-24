Bay Rivers Group Has $1.55 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bay Rivers Group lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ServiceNow by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 253,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $636.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $662.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.02. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 584.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

