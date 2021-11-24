Bay Rivers Group Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Generac makes up approximately 1.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $432.83 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.47 and a 200 day moving average of $410.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.