Bay Rivers Group Sells 7,360 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bay Rivers Group cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,909 shares of company stock valued at $51,627,686. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $161.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

