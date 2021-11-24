Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.07

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.07 and traded as high as $105.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $105.55, with a volume of 238 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
