Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.07

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.07 and traded as high as $105.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $105.55, with a volume of 238 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

