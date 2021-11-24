BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.22

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.22 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 176.40 ($2.30). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 1,046,631 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.