Beacon Capital Management Inc. Acquires 771,178 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3,855.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 7.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $195,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $252.49. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,629. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $211.29 and a twelve month high of $266.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.