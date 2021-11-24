Beacon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $198,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 94,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 344.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

