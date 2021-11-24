Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $216.41 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 8.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $216,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,910,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.29. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,589. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $323.95 and a 52 week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

