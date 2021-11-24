Beacon Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7,326.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,201. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

