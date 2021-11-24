Beacon Capital Management Inc. Purchases 275,824 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,824 shares during the period. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.15% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000.

NYSEARCA:PSP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,606. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

