Beacon Capital Management Inc. Takes $38.13 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 281,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 89,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 359.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,635,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2,740.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.98. 1,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.78. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $161.84.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

