Beacon Financial Group Takes $1.01 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,383,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,243,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55.

