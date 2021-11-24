Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $62.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.56. 12,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,078. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

