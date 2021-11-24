Beacon Trading Down 5.3% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $915,995.24 and $9,393.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00094611 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.