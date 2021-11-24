Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Cut by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $246.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.