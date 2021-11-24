Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Hits $365,018.16

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $365,018.16 and $257,832.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00247605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00087539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.