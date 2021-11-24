Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00003972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $108.41 million and approximately $18.65 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00243731 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00087829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.