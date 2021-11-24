Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.95 or 0.00008642 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $42.83 million and $902,444.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00066927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,231.22 or 0.07383100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.30 or 1.00147966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,648,388 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

