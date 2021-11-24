Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Hits $1.42 on Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002510 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $8,905.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00250659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,447.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00085934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

MARK is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,201,063 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,665 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.