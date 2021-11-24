Benessere Capital Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BENE)

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 40,969 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 812% compared to the typical volume of 4,492 call options.

BENE traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 13,787,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,496. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BENE. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Context Advisory LLC lifted its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% during the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 3.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.