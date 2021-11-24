Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000. Facebook accounts for 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,399,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,892,863 shares of company stock valued at $659,916,656 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.34. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $927.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

